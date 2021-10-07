Cruise ship raid case: NCB again seeks remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth, 6 others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and five others till October 11 in the party on the cruise ship case.



Arbaz Seth Merchant on Thursday also filed for a bail plea and application at Mumbai's Esplanade court seeking "CCTV footage of cruise ship to check if Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered something from Arbaz or it was planted on him".

As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. (ANI)

