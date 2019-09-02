Crumbling Bowbazar buildings: Mamata to meet Metro officials tomorrow to take stock

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a meeting tomorrow with Metro rail officials to take stock of the situation in the city's Bowbazar area where as many as 18 buildings developed major cracks due to ongoing East-West metro railway project.

This comes a day after around 254 residents of Bowbazar were reportedly shifted to different hotels on Sunday after serious cracks developed in their houses due to the ongoing underground tunnel boring work for the metro project.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress supremo had visited the affected site and said all measures will be taken to provide rehabilitation and justice to all residents with combined efforts of Metro authorities and state administration.

Speaking to media persons, Mamata said: "People have not become homeless but also "documentless". Disaster has taken place but now we have to see how people can get justice. I do not want any politics on this issue. We want to help people so that they get justice. We will work together to avoid this disaster type of situation."

"Metro will also assist us. We will cooperate with them. We have visited the affected site and now we will talk to the officials. We will tell you tomorrow about the decision after our meeting," she added.

On being asked whom she thinks is responsible for this disaster, the Chief Minister said: "Of course there must be something wrong, who is responsible and who is to be blamed, I don't want to go into details without knowing the details."

The work on underground work of East-West metro project has now been halted. Parts of the affected houses still crumbling down, many residents have been shifted to nearby hotels for safety. (ANI)

