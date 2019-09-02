West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to media persons in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to media persons in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Crumbling Bowbazar buildings: Mamata to meet Metro officials tomorrow to take stock

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:54 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a meeting tomorrow with Metro rail officials to take stock of the situation in the city's Bowbazar area where as many as 18 buildings developed major cracks due to ongoing East-West metro railway project.
This comes a day after around 254 residents of Bowbazar were reportedly shifted to different hotels on Sunday after serious cracks developed in their houses due to the ongoing underground tunnel boring work for the metro project.
Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress supremo had visited the affected site and said all measures will be taken to provide rehabilitation and justice to all residents with combined efforts of Metro authorities and state administration.
Speaking to media persons, Mamata said: "People have not become homeless but also "documentless". Disaster has taken place but now we have to see how people can get justice. I do not want any politics on this issue. We want to help people so that they get justice. We will work together to avoid this disaster type of situation."
"Metro will also assist us. We will cooperate with them. We have visited the affected site and now we will talk to the officials. We will tell you tomorrow about the decision after our meeting," she added.
On being asked whom she thinks is responsible for this disaster, the Chief Minister said: "Of course there must be something wrong, who is responsible and who is to be blamed, I don't want to go into details without knowing the details."
The work on underground work of East-West metro project has now been halted. Parts of the affected houses still crumbling down, many residents have been shifted to nearby hotels for safety. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:25 IST

Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit 'mistakes' adult film star for Kashmiri...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult film star while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Congress recalls role of YSR Reddy in Andhra's development on...

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday observed 10th anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF on Tuesday

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters, procured from America will be inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:12 IST

Wreath-laying ceremony for Armyman killed in Poonch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Army Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was held here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Assam people have accepted 'NRC is a particular process': DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia on Monday said that the state's people have accepted that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a particular process and are contributing to the peaceful release of the final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:00 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: 25 ft tall Lord Ganesha idol erected in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 25-feet tall eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol made of clay, was designed and erected in Rajupeta area of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:58 IST

Pulwama man sustains stone injuries on head, hospitalised

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with head injuries sustained due to stone pelting, police officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:57 IST

Bomb threat at Puducherry Minister's residence turns out to be hoax

Puducherry [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The house of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy received on Sunday a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'No likelihood of P Chidambaram absconding, fleeing justice'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): P Chidambaram has always co-operated with the investigating agencies in the INX Media case and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case, states the bail plea of former Union Finance Minister moved by Kapil Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:45 IST

PM Narendra Modi seeks forgiveness from people, says 'Michami Dukdam'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought forgiveness from the people across the country and the world on the auspicious day of "Samvatsari", a festival of forgiveness celebrated by the Jain community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:29 IST

Anand Sharma meets South African President

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters at Johannesburg on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:27 IST

'Happy that habit of completing projects on time is developing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is happy to see the 'culture of completing projects on time is developing' in the government agencies. Prime Minister made the remarks after inaugurating "Garvi Gujarat Bhawan."

Read More
iocl