CSC partners with HelpAge India to impart digital literacy to elderly citizens

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Common Services Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with HelpAge India to provide digital literacy to citizens above the age of 55 years through a pilot project in selected states.

The move is aimed at digital inclusion and literacy of the rural elderly, especially those disadvantaged, at a time when online and digital services have assumed paramount significance due to social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

CSC's Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi said older people have been identified as the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic and are encouraged to stay within their homes as much as possible.

As most elderly, especially those living in rural areas are not digitally literate, it is deeply impacting their way of life accessing basic goods and services and survival.

"Access to digital learning will provide them with a window of hope so that they can carry on with their daily living and livelihood activities without putting themselves at risk," he said in a statement.

As per the MoU signed between CSC Academy, the education arm of CSC, and HelpAge India, CSC will provide digital literacy to 1,500 elderly citizens in the three aspirational districts of Karauli in Rajasthan, Birbhum in West Bengal and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU rolled out under the project 'Aalambana' of HelpAge India will be implemented in a span of one year and seeks to empower the elderly so that they can digitally avail their entitlements as well as access financial and healthcare services. (ANI)