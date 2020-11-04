CTET to be held on January 31 next year: CBSE

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was postponed earlier will now be held on January 31, 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Wednesday.

As per a public notice issued by the CBSE, the examination will now be conducted in 135 cities as opposed to the earlier 112, to maintain social distancing and other safety measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020, in 112 cities all over the country and postponed due to administrative reasons. the said examination will now be held on January 31, 2021. To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the said examination will now be conducted in 135 cities," the notice read.



The cities in which examinations will now be held are Lakhimpur, Nagaon. Begusaral, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CBSE also said that the students will get a "one-time chance" for changing the option of the city from which they want to appear for the CTET examination.

"The candidates who wish to change their examination city can make on-line corrections from November 7, 2020, up to November 16, 2020, till 11.59 pm," it read.

It also said that CBSE will make every effort to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them. (ANI)

