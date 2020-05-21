CTU resumes bus services in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has resumed bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, a bus driver said, "We are not allowing more than 15 people to board a bus at a time to ensure social distancing among passengers. Also, People are a bit scared to travel right now."

While the people are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, the buses are also being disinfected here.

Sukhbir, a passenger said, "We are feeling good. People are maintaining social distancing here. We are not scared as the authorities are taking appropriate measures."

"Stickers have been put up in the buses mentioning that people can not sit on particular seats. This will also help the people," said another passenger. (ANI)

