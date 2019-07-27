Cub rescued with help of 'Lion-Ambulance' from Gir National Park

Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): A two months old lion cub, who was found in emaciated condition was rescued from the Gir National Park and Sanctuary here on Friday.

The cub, who was found to be very weak, was recused by the staff with the help of newly launched service 'Lion-Ambulance'.

The cub is now in Sakkarbag Zoo of Junagadh where he will be treated by vet Dr Kadhiwar and his team. (ANI)

Gir Forest National Park is a wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat. It was established to protect Asiatic lions, who frequent the fenced-off Devalia Safari Park, along with leopards and antelopes. (ANI)

