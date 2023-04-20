CUET PG 2023 dates out, exam to start from June 5

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) from June 5-12, 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

"Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.



The application process is ongoing for several PG courses on the NTA website(s).

This will be the second edition of CUET-PG.

This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. (ANI)

