CUET-UG 2022: Exam dates for Phase II out; new admit cards to be released soon

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The second phase of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) is now scheduled to be conducted between August 24 to 28 and a new Admit Card will be issued before the exam, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

"...It has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between August 24 to 28, and a fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," Kumar tweeted.

The decision of the National Testing Agency came following the requests from 15,811 candidates--after the agency gave options to them to choose a date other than August 12 to 14 that suits them following the earlier postponement of the phase II exam.

"In Phase II of CUET-UG, for a few examination Centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between 4 to 6 August 2022 were postponed to 12-14 August 2022," UGC chairman said.



"National Testing Agency had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable to them. 15,811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022," he added.

Similarly, many candidates also approached the NTA urging not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August stating the reason that during this period the country observes a series of festivals.

Many candidates had requested a change of date or city for the CUET (UG) 2022 examination post-August 10 as the allotted cities were not suitable for them, he said.

Meanwhile, the Phase III of CUET-UG on August 17,18, and 20 will be conducted as per the schedule already informed to the candidates.

Kumar has also advised the candidates to stay updated with the NTA website: http://nta.ac.in . (ANI)

