CUET UG 2022 results to be declared by September 15: UGC Chairman

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) exams are expected to be declared by September 15, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told ANI that the result of the recently concluded CUET-UG examinations is expected to be announced by September 15.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," the UGC Chairman said.



Earlier on August 30, which happened to be the last day of Phase 6 of the CUET-UG examinations, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that around 60 per cent of students had attempted the examination.

"The attendance across the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent, the UGC Chairman said," the UGC Chairman had said.

He affirmed that the fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 Examination Centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both the slots.

Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

"As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," he said. (ANI)

