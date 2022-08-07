CUET-UG morning session started off well: UGC Chairman

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The morning session of the Common University Entrance Test for Under Graduates (CUET-UG) on Sunday started off well in all the centres across the country, Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar said.

He further said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken all possible steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the test and had also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id.

