CUET-UG postponed at 50 examination centres due to technical issues

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was postponed at a total of 50 examination centres on Friday.



According to the National Testing Agency, while 20 have been postponed from the first shift, 30 have been postponed from the second. The development comes after some centres reported technical issues.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the decision of postponement has been taken," said an official statement.

"NTA is committed to ensuring smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," it added. (ANI)

