Culprits of Delhi violence won't be spared: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the culprits of Delhi violence will not be spared irrespective of any religion, caste or party.

"The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, will not be spared. They will be brought to book," said Shah while replying to the debate on menacing Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal came down heavily on the Central government over the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

The Congress leader stated that the government will do anything for the protection of cows, but not human beings.

At least 53 persons died including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Constable Rattan Lal in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi last month. (ANI)