Culprits will be brought to book, says CM Vijayan on Kerala elephant death

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in Kerala and culprits will be brought to justice.

He said that the forest department is probing the case and soon justice will be served.

"Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book," Vijayan said.

Earlier in the day, former union minister Maneka Gandhi termed the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after she ate cracker-stuffed pineapple allegedly given by a local as "murder" and said Malappuram was the "most violent district" in the country.

"It is not an incident. It is a murder. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with bomb that exploded its mouth. Malappuram is very famous for incidents like this. It is the most violent district in the whole of India," Maneka Gandhi told ANI.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.



The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the fruit exploded in her mouth. (ANI)

