Cultural Academy in Srinagar hosts shows to promote folk music, encourage young artists

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a bid to help young budding artists showcase their talent and promote archaic and traditional folk music, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) has been hosting special folk music shows in Tagore Hall here.

The Academy is a well-known institution where students can learn and perform different art forms including different genres of music.

According to Munir-ul-Islam, Secretary of the Cultural Academy, prominent singers like Raja Bilal were invited to watch the show to encourage the aspiring artists.

"We organised this program to give a platform to budding singers in Srinagar. Our people are so talented and we want them to hone and share it with the world. There is no better place than JKAACL for this purpose. Very senior artists also come to watch the performances to encourage the budding performers," the Secretary told ANI.





Raja Bilal, a popular singer and well-known face in the Valley's music industry, lauded the move by the academy.



"The concert at Tagore Hall was very good. The singers sang so beautifully. I am very glad that such an event took place. There is no doubt that Kashmir is a beautiful place, but apart from that, our culture is also very rich and it needs to be shared with the world. Our genres of music - Sufi, Chhakri and other kinds of light music, are very appealing and melodious," Bilal said.

Young artists, too, were quite excited to have a platform that enables them to showcase their talents, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.



"Due to Covid-19, such programs were not taking place for such a long time. I am very grateful to the cultural academy for giving us this chance to perform today where senior artists and singers came to watch. It is our responsibility as the new generation to keep the culture of the Valley alive," Asiya Ismail, a young performer who sang at the show, told ANI. (ANI)

