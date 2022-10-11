Cultural philosophy of India is getting ready to guide the world: PM Modi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Emphasizing the importance of culture in a country's success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the development of Jyotirlingas is the development of India's spiritual light, knowledge and philosophy which is getting ready to guide the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Prime Minister said that the glory of Mahakaleshwar was restored.

He said "I believe, this development of our Jyotirlingas is the development of India's spiritual light, the development of India's knowledge and philosophy. This cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world."

PM Modi said Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge and dignity for thousands of years.

The Prime Minister explained, "In order to reach the pinnacle of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity." Continuing with the importance of cultural confidence, the Prime Minister said "the cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage. And, to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity."

The Prime Minister explained his concept of the importance of Jyotirlingas.

The Prime Minister explained that Lord Mahakal is the only Jyotirlinga which is facing south and these are such forms of Shiva, whose Bhasma Aarti is famous all over the world. "Every devotee definitely wants to see Bhasma Aarti in his life. I also see the vitality and vibrancy of our India in this tradition," PM Modi added.

He said that Ujjain has been the centre of India's spiritual ethos. Ujjain is not just India's geographic centre but also the centre of the country's soul.

"I believe, the development of Jyotirlingas is powering India's spiritual consciousness," said PM Modi.



The Prime Minister was dressed in traditional dhoti when he arrived at Shri Mahakal Lok from the Nandi Dwar.

After arriving at the inner sanctum, the Prime Minister performed pooja and darshan and prayed with folded hands before Lord Shri Mahakal in presence of the temple priests.

After performing aarti and offering pushpanjali, the Prime Minister sat in the south corner of the inner sanctum and meditated while mantras were chanted.

The Prime Minister also sat next to the Nandi statue and prayed with folded hands.

PM Modi went on to unveil the plaque to mark the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok. The Prime Minister also met the temple saints and had a brief conversation with them.

He then visited the Mahakal Lok temple complex and took a walk and viewed the Saptrishi Mandal, the Mandapam, Tripurasura Vadh and Navgarh.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the murals along the path based on stories about the act of creation, the birth of Ganesha, story of Sati and Daksha among others from Shiva Purana.

PM Modi later watched a cultural programme that was showcased on occasion and witnessed the Malkhamb performance at Mansarovar. This was followed by darshan at the Bharat Mata Mandir.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

The project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times.

The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crores. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. The development of the project has been planned under two phases.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The area of plaza is spread over 2.5 hectares and is surrounded by a lotus pond which contains the statue of Shiva along with water fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (ANI)

