Cultural programme to commemorate painter Raja Ravi Varma held at Delhi Police HQ

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Raja Ravi Varma's 174th birth anniversary, a cultural programme was organised at Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The cultural programme - Raja Ravi Varma Chitrakar Samman Samaroh, "Chitranjali" was organised in association with the Ministry of Culture and Megh Mandal Sansthan. Raja Ravi Varma's paintings have been a source of cultural and spiritual inspiration.

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The paintings of Raja Ravi Verma were exhibited in the corridors of Adarsh Auditorium showcasing his diverse artistic achievements.



Reddy remembered former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He said that many artists are being felicitated for their contribution in art today on this occasion and said that the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma are a symbol of festival, reverance and respect.



He further said that the Ministry of Culture has been instrumental in organising many such cultural programs on the birth anniversaries of great Indian personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Rabindranath Tagore, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Guru Tegh Bahadur etc to create awareness among the youth and future generations and to learn about Indian history and culture.

Professor Kaptan Singh Solanki, former Governor of Punjab, Haryana and Tripura, who was the gueatb og honour at the occasion, said that Raja Ravi Verma was among the greatest painters in the history of Indian art. The event felicitating artists in the remembrance of Raja Ravi Verma is a great initiative on the part of Ministry of Culture and Delhi Police.

Speaking on the occasion Rakesh Asthana Commissioner of Police, Delhi said that the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma showcase the vast history and diverse culture of India which is an inspiration for all.

Delhi Police as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been organising multiple cultural programs like painting competitions to mark the 75th Year of independence and the platinum jubilee of Delhi Police. Such programs are aimed to create awareness on women's safety, drug addiction and human trafficking awareness which is an important societal aspect of policing.

Many renowned artists and school students were felicitated during the ceremony.

Classical dance of renowned Indian dancer Sudha Chandran and group was also performed in the ceremony. (ANI)

