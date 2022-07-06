Culture Ministry to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, dates to be announced soon

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Culture Ministry is going to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day.

The date and venue will be announced soon, an official of the Culture Ministry told ANI.

As part of the campaign, all the citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during Independence week from 11th-17th August 2022.



The official said that the Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation, and the people of the nation should pay their utmost respect and reverence to the flag.

"The Initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people," she said

The official further told ANI that our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the 'tiranga', but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

"Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign," the official added.

The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses. (ANI)

