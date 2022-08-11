Culture Ministry to organize spiritual programmes in 75 prisons across country to commemorate Maharshi Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): On the occasions of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Maharshi Aurobindo and the 75th Year of Independence, the Ministry of Culture is commemorating the life and philosophy of Shri Aurobindo by undertaking spiritual programmes in 75 prisons across the nation between August 12-15, 2022.

The purpose of these programmes is to 'transform' the lives of prison inmates through the inculcation of the philosophy of Shri Aurobindo and by the practice of Yoga and Meditation, the ministry informed in its official release.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that there is a need for the transformation of the life of inmates of jails through self-thinking and realisation, and prisons all across the country should organize programmes on the life of Maharishi Aurobindo so as to enable the inmates to embark upon a new journey of life.

To this effect, the Ministry of Culture has partnered with notable spiritual leaders and organizations to carry out these programmes. Ministry of Culture has identified 75 prisons across the nation, (primarily keeping in mind their association with National Freedom Struggle) where these programs shall take place.

As many as five organisations, including Ramakrishna Mission, Patanjali, Art of Living, Isha Foundation and Satsang Foundation have been roped in for conducting programmes from August 12-15 in 23 states of the country to facilitate Yoga, Meditation and imparting of teachings of Sri Aurobindo to prison inmates. (ANI)

