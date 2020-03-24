Cupid over Covid: Couple exchange wedding vows through video call

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): He was in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. She, in Patna. And they said, "Kubool hai," (I accept) via video call as coronavirus put a lockdown on their marriage function.

Sadiya Nasreen and Danish Raza were sceduled to have their Nikah (Muslim wedding vows) solemnised on March 23.

All arrangements for the wedding were made, including the booking of the community hall where the wedding function was scheduled to take place.

But just before their Big Day, government announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Travels were restricted, flights and trains suspended- making it difficult for the guests to get together for the wedding.

Invitation cards for the Nikah had already been sent out. Hence, the families decided to go ahead- via video conference on Monday.

They sat in front of computer screens and Qazi solemnised their wedding and their kin congratulated each other.

The bride and groom were seen sitting in their wedding dresses along with their family members, at their homes in Bihar and UP. (ANI)