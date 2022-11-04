Curbing the violent elements, govt should ensure safety and security of Hindus of Meghalaya: VHP

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Condemning the October 28 violence in the Shillong district of Meghalaya, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged the State as well as Central governments to ensure the safety of Hindus of the northeastern State.

Central Secretary General of VHP Milind Parande said, "The orgy of violence that took place in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on October 28, 2022, is highly condemnable. The manner in which the protest against ostensive unemployment by the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) turned into an all-out violent frenzy, is a cause of concern not only for the Meghalaya government or the central government but for the entire country also."

He further demanded a peaceful Hindu society of the state by taking stringent action against the organizations acting as hauler.

"The government should ensure the security of the innocent and peaceful Hindu society of the state by taking stringent action against the organizations acting as the hauler and mover agencies of the path of violence and separatism. Along with this, the political organizations of the secular fraternity, who give nourishment to the violence mongers, should also be pulled up and taught good lessons in constitution, democracy, dialogue and rule of law," said the Central Secretary General of VHP.

He said that apart from the perpetration of dogged violence, the kind of political and anti-national slogans raised by the violent mob make it amply clear as to what powers are behind this ostensible agitation.



"It seems that the desperate opposition of Meghalaya and Bharat is instigating and activating a section of the youth of Meghalaya to go in for violence. FKJGP president Dundee Khongsit expressed a showy concern over the violence, and in the same breath threatened that the violent protests were only the beginning. It seems that they are not interested in a solution, but in remaining at the beck and call of their anti-India masters and agenda pushers and are always willing to do their bidding by terrorizing the peace-loving society of Meghalaya through violence. The inaction of the administration there has added fuel to the fire," he said.

The VHP Secretary-General also said that such violence that has been going on for the last few years at the nods and winks of anti-national elements, is also quite apparently adversely impacting the development of Meghalaya.

"Tourism is the mainstay of Meghalaya's revenue, but, unfortunately, there has been a sharp decline in it. Productive, commercial, occupational and corporate activities have come to a standstill. Traders and industrialists are unable to open their establishments. Due to the inaction of the police, people are compelled to stay home and away from public life and activities. Over recent years, peace-loving people have migrated in large numbers," VHP Secretary-General said.

Parande also urged the youth of Meghalaya that the solution to every problem in a democracy is through dialogue and not violence.

"Violence is neither in the interest of Meghalaya nor its youth. The youth power should not play into the hands of the secessionists and violence-mongers to serve their vested interests, but they should use this power for the development of their own self, their dear state and the nation," he said.

He said that the VHP expects from the Meghalaya government and the central government to take firm action against the violent elements and provide a suitable environment for the peace-loving tribal and non-tribal Hindu society to contribute to the development of Meghalaya.

"Violence can be the agenda of the separatists, not of the youth power conscious of its bright future. Presently the country is moving at a fast pace on the path of development. VHP believes that one can ensure one's development only by riding a train of this development, but not missing or separating from it," Parande said. (ANI)

