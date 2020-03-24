Curfew imposed in Mohali to check coronavirus spread

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Punjab government has decided to impose curfew in the small town of Mohali for the containment and prevention of the spread of COVID19.

The district administration in an order, dated 24.03.2020, said, "In exercise of powers in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of Cr. PC hereby order that curfew was imposed in the District till further orders for the containment and prevention of the spread of COVID19."

The curfew shall be "imposed in the District till further orders. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place (except for emergency medical aid). Further, any assembly of five or more persons shall not be allowed anywhere in the district," it added.

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported on Monday and the count of people testing positive in the district remained four.

All the affected patients are contacts of previously confirmed cases or with travel history to the UK. All of them are under hospital quarantine and their contacts are under isolation and observation, health officials said.

To make it easier for the people to buy essential items, including groceries, vegetables and medical supplies, "only one member of the family/ household shall be allowed to step out."

The order also urged people to avoid using vehicles at all costs.

Also, the police will be continuously patrolling the areas to ensure no crowding take places and the minimum distance of one meter is maintained between persons. Further, teams of SDM/ DSP shall also check frivolous and unauthorized movement of public.

However, the restrictions shall not be imposed to those tasked with law and order/ emergency and municipal services duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/paramilitary personnel in uniform, health, electricity, government machinery tasked with COVID19 related duties.

All vehicles/ persons in bona-fide transit (inter-state/ inter district) shall be allowed to pass but only after due verification of point of origin and destination, the order said. (ANI)

