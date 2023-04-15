Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): In wake of reports of fresh violence, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Sambalpur and extended the ban on Internet services.

Pravash Chandra Dandasana, the Sub Collector and Sub-district Magistrate of Sadar, Sambalpur in an official order on Friday said that the decision was taken after "receiving input on the current situation prevailing in Sambalpur town area."

"A state of curfew under section 144 (1) CrPc is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses to ensure peace and tranquillity," the order stated.

The order stated that in cases of emergency situations, procurement of necessary items would be allowed during the hours of 8 am-10 am and 3:30 pm-5:30 pm.



Earlier on Thursday, internet services in Odisha's Sambalpur district were suspended for 48 hours in view of violence that broke out during a bike rally organised on April 12 for Hanuman Jayanti.

"Violence broke out between two communities in Odisha's Sambalpur district on April 12. Internet services suspended, Section 144 imposed in the district after the violence," District Administration said.

A case has been registered and 40 people have been detained. Three police officials have got injured, Sambalpur SP said.

On Wednesday, at least seven police personnel and 10 local public were injured police personnel, after violence erupted during a motorbike rally between two communities.

The injured police personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment (ANI)

