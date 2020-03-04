Curfew imposed in Shillong, adjoining areas from 9 pm today

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Curfew has been imposed in Shillong and its adjoining areas with effect from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

According to special bulletin regarding latest updates on law and order report from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (March 4), put up by Meghalaya Police on its Twitter handled, curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 p.m. of March 4 to 6:00 a.m. of March 5.

The "bulletin" further informed that curfew has been imposed in Sohra and Sheila areas from 6:00 p.m. of March 4 to 8:00 a.m. of March 5.

"No other untoward incidents reported. The situation in the state is normal and under close watch," it read.



On March 3, it was reported that in the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district, on Tuesday under Section 144 CrPC has promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 pm today (Tuesday) till 6:00 am tomorrow (Wednesday). (ANI)

