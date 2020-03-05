Curfew imposed in Shillong from 9 pm today

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjourning areas with effect from 9 pm of March 5 till 5 am on Friday, police said on Thursday.

"Curfew will be relaxed in Police Bazar areas from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday. Curfew will be relaxed in Bara Bazar areas from 5 am to 1 pm on Friday," read a statement from police.

It further stated that curfew will be imposed in Sohra areas from 6 pm on March 5 till 8 am on Friday and will be relaxed from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday. Moreover, curfew will be imposed in Shella areas from 2 pm on March 5 till 10 am on Friday and will be relaxed from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, police said information was received on Thursday regarding one person, named Sanidul Islam, being stabbed by miscreants.

Islam, 21, a resident of Barpeta, was stabbed in Mawkhar, Shillong. The victim received head and abdomen injuries and is reportedly out of danger.

"Mobile internet has been restored in all districts of Meghalaya from 10 am today. Situation in the state is normal and under close watch," police stated.

The curfew was imposed earlier after clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals. (ANI)

