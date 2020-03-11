Curfew in Meghalaya relaxed

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Meghalaya Police have announced a relaxation of curfew in the violence-affected Shella areas from 6 am to 9 pm today.

The police further said that no untoward incident was reported from the state and the situation is normal.

Following clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, curfew was imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas on February 29. (ANI)

