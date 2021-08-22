Curfew in North Goa extended till August 30

North Goa (Goa) [India], August 22 (ANI): The district administration of North Goa has extended the Covid-induced curfew until August 30.

According to the office of the district magistrate's order, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 144 (1) of CrPC, 1973 to take preventive steps to contain the spread of the virus by public gatherings and activities.

The curfew has been extended in North Goa from 7 am on August 23 to 7 am on August 30.



During this period, casinos, auditoriums & community halls, river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks, spa/massage parlours, cinema halls for beyond 50 per cent seating capacity and schools for students will remain closed.

The administration has also restricted any kind of congregations, including marriage, beyond 50 per cent capacity of the venue.

Passengers coming from outside states need to carry RT-PCR negative test, not more than 72 hours before entering Goa. (ANI)

