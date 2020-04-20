Curfew, other restrictions to continue in TN till May 3

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that all curfews and other restrictions currently in force will continue in the state till May 3 under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The exceptions provided by the state for essential services will continue, the government said.

Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3. (ANI)

