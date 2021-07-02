Curtailed COVID-19 vaccination drive to resume at limited centres in Mumbai today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state, the vaccination drive in Mumbai will resume for three hours at a limited number of its centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

BMC said that the COVID vaccination will take place only from 2 pm to 5 pm at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today.

In Mumbai, Covaxin will be given only for the second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, it says. The centres will accept 50 per cent online appointments and 50 per cent on-spot registration.

The vaccination drive will remain suspended in Mumbai on Thursday due to a shortage of stocks.



In a tweet, the BMC said, "Dear Mumbaikars, please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will remain closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologise for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."

Earlier, in the month of April and May, the vaccination drive was frequently suspended due to the shortage of vaccines.

However, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in July to the country and urged state leaders to not create panic.

He said that states have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 vaccine supplies for July.

India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

