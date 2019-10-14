Curtailed telephone services to save lives: J-K Governor

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:11 IST

127 held in connection with ISIS; those arrested say Zakir Naik...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Most of the 127 persons arrested in connection with cases linked to terror organisation ISIS from across 14 states in the country were inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, according to Inspector-General (IG) of National Investigation Agency, Alok Mitt