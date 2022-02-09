Custom arrested two smugglers with over 1.5 kg gold in Trichy

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Trichy international airport, seized 24 karats, 1,652.100 gm of Gold, worth Rs 81.68 lakhs.

According to the statement issued by AIU, "Based on the intelligence, two passengers who arrived from Sharjah by flight IX614 on 09.02.2022 were intercepted by the Customs Officers at the exit gate."

While investigating the first passenger, AIU discovered a total of five packets of gold in paste form which was to be smuggled by the passenger by concealing in underwear. On the extraction, they discovered a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 983.500 grams worth of Rs 48.62 lakhs and seized them from the passenger.



AIU also shared the information about the second passenger.

They said, "In another instance, on the personal search and repeated interrogation of the second passenger, a total of three packets of gold in paste form were found to be smuggled by the passenger by concealing in his rectum. On extraction, a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 668.600 grams worth Rs33.06 Lakhs was recovered and seized from the passenger."

AIU arrested both the passengers under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

