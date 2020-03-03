Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.
The gold worth Rs 91.18 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, today at the Chennai International Airport.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:21 IST
