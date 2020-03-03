The gold seized by the Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport

ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:21 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.
The gold worth Rs 91.18 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, today at the Chennai International Airport.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

