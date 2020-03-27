Customers in Patparganj practice social distancing while buying essentials

By Suraj Bakshi

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): With an emphasis laid on social distancing in order to fight the coronavirus threat, customers were seen practising the same while purchasing milk, fruits and vegetables in the Patparganj area here on Friday.

People were seen standing in queues maintaining a distance of about one metre, while one person at a time was being allowed to step into the store to get the essential items.



"I don't have a problem (with the rule) as I am getting things that I require. People are indulging in panic-shopping, which is not good as everything is normal," Mukesh, a customer told ANI.



Echoing similar sentiment, another local urged Delhiites to not get into a rush to hoard essential items and instead to take care of themselves. "We must not indulge in panic buying and must take care of ourselves. I am happy that people are following the rule of social distancing as it is good for every citizen," he said.



Notices have been put up at the stores to remind people to practice social distancing while making the purchases and encouraging people to use digital mode of payment as much as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.



In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day. The total countrywide tally now stands at 724. (ANI)

