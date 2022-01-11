Customs arrest Ugandan woman with heroin worth Rs 7.4 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Customs officials on Tuesday seized heroin worth Rs 7.43 crore from a Ugandan woman, who had come to India from Entebbe via Dubai, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.



A senior Customs official said that continuing its relentless vigil on economic social security, Customs at IGI Airport booked a Ugandan passenger for smuggling of 1060 grams heroin, concealed in 107 capsules kept inside clothes in baggage.

"The woman passenger arrived from Entebbe via Sharjah on January 11 and on suspicion she was stopped for frisking and Heroin was recovered from her possession. The value of seized Heroin is approximately Rs 7.43 crores. The passenger was arrested under NDPS Act," he said. (ANI)

