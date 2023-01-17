Customs dept, Assam Rifles recover foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 cr from Mizoram village

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 17 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Customs department, Assam Rifles on Tuesday recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 crore from Mizoram's Tlangsam village, an official statement said.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the customs department Champhai based on specific information. The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Tlangsam village and on Zokhawthar Melbuk Road, Champhai district.

As per the official statement, the seizures were made in two separate operations along the indo-Myanmar Border on January 17.



"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 40 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs. 52 lakhs in Tlangsam village and 70 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 Crore in Zokhawthar Melbuk in two separate operations along Indo-Myanmar Border on 17 January 2023," reads the statement.



The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department Champhai on January 17 for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

"Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram along Indo-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," it added. (ANI)

