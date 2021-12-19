Customs detains 18 Kenyan women with 4 kg gold at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Customs officials at the Mumbai International Airport have detained 18 Kenyan women with four kilograms worth of gold for allegedly smuggling the precious metal from Sharjah on Sunday.



As per the customs officials, no arrests have been made in the case. The gold seized is worth Rs 2 crores in the market.

They had brought four kilograms worth of gold from Sharjah by concealing it in their undergarments, spice bottles and footwear, the customs officials added.

Customs is currently interrogating all the accused. (ANI)

