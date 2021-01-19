Customs officer, wife held at Bengaluru airport with Rs 75 lakh in hand baggage

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): A customs officer was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru airport carrying cash to the tune of around Rs 75 lakhs in his baggage on Tuesday morning, informed the CISF sources here.



"The superintendent in Chennai customs Irfan Ahmed Mohammed was on his way to board a flight to Lucknow along with his wife when he was intercepted by the CISF," the sources said.

"Partial amount of cash was recovered from toilet after his wife threw packets in a bin," they said.

The customs officer and his wife have been handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation. (ANI)

