Customs official seize gold worth Rs 29 lakh, arrest two at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Officials of the Customs Zone seized 748 grams of gold worth Rs 29.3 lakhs and arrested two individuals at the Chennai International Airport here.

The gold was seized on Tuesday from Venkateshan (43 years) and Syed Jinnah Mohamed Ali (36), residents of Chennai, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight number AK13.

The two were carrying crude gold chains weighing 74 grams each in their trousers and two rectangular gold bits, worth 300 grams each, were recovered after dismantling the CPUs both were carrying in their luggage.

A case has been registered against the two accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)





