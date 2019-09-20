Customs official seize supplements, cigarettes worth Rs 34 lakhs at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Customs officials seized bodybuilding supplements and cigarettes worth Rs 34 lakhs from three passengers at the Chennai International Airport here on Friday.

The passengers were identified as Boom Murugan (36), Mohd. Ali (37) and Hariharan (31), who were travelling by a Sri Lankan flight UL 127. They were intercepted at the exit of arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gym health supplements, a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs read.

The supplements were valued at Rs 33 lakhs while white slim cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh were also recovered by the officials.

As per the statement, on inquiry, the passengers informed that the goods were handed over to them by a friend in Dubai under instructions to hand over the same to an unknown person outside the airport who would identify them but no one approached them even after waiting for a considerable time.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

