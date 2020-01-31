Customs at Chennai Airport seized multiple animals species, including three Spider Tarantula here on Friday.
Customs officials seize 13 wildlife species at Chennai Airport

ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:30 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Customs at Chennai Airport seized several wildlife species illegally brought to India here on Friday.
Two Meerkat, four Fat Tail Gerbil, one Sphynx Rat, one Albino Pacman Frog, three Spider Tarantula, one Chameleon and one Green Iguana, informed the customs officials.
One person has been detained in the matter.
The seized wildlife species will be deported to Bangkok. (ANI)

