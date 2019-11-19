Customs officials seize 483.57 grams of 24K gold at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Customs officers deployed at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday seized 483.57 grams of gold worth Rs 18.47 lakhs from the possession of a passenger here.

According to officials, the passenger had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai by Air India flight. The gold was found on the body of the passenger.

Investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

