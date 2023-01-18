Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 46.5 lakh from passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18 (ANI): Customs officials seized 906 grams of gold worth Rs 46.5 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport on Wednesday.

Identified as Masad, the accused who came by flight IX 434 was intercepted at the green channel and was taken for examination, the customs press release said.

The accused was found with four gold capsules in compound form weighing 906 grams concealed in his body which were recovered by the customs officials and seized.



The accused, a native of Malappuram was then arrested by the officials.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on January 13, Cochin International Airport intercepted a male passenger and seized gold worth Rs 14 lakhs concealed inside his body.

The accused identified as Muhammad was also a native of the Malappuram district in Kerala and was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously. It was revealed that he had concealed 281.88 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh inside stitched cavity of jeans pants, as confirmed by the officials. (ANI)

