Customs officials seize Rs 13,37,000 from passenger at Kozhikode International Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Kozhikode International Airport seized Rs 13,37,000 from a passenger on Monday.



"Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Kozhikode International Airport seized Rs.13,37,000 from a passenger, yesterday," said Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi.

Also, the Air Intelligence Unit's (AIU) B batch at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold valued at Rs 14,69,230.

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the recovered gold was in the form of a very thin paste and was concealed within the double-layered pants worn by the passenger. (ANI)

