Customs opposes bail plea of 3 Kerala gold smuggling case accused in HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Customs Department has opposed in Kerala High Court the bail petition filed by three accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case submitting that they have admitted to their role in the smuggling network.

The counsel for the Customs Department on Tuesday informed the court that an international racket was involved in the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The bail petitions were filed by TM Muhammed Anwar, M Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Jafsal, who are accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy and abetting the smuggling of gold.

"The persons involved in the racket raised money for gold smuggling. They get the money transferred to the Gulf through hawala transactions and using the money, they smuggle the gold into the country," the Customs Department submitted.

It submitted that the petitioners have admitted to their role in the network involved in smuggling gold into the country by abusing diplomatic privileges.

"The petitioners were a part of a network of individuals involving in the economic offence. A detailed investigation should be conducted to identify whether more persons are involved in the smuggling of huge quantities of gold, which poses a threat to the economy and national security," it said.

Earlier this week, a special NIA court in Kochi dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, observing that there is prima facie evidence that she was involved in the smuggling of gold in Kerala on the basis of the evidence and case diary.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

