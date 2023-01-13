Customs seize 4.65 kg gold worth Rs 2.55 crore from two passengers at Kozhikode airport

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Two passengers were held for allegedly smuggling 4.65 kilograms of gold estimated to be worth Rs 2.55 crore by hiding inside their luggage in two separate incidents on Thursday, said officials of Kozhikode Airport.

2.326 kilograms of gold was seized from a juice maker utensil, rice cooker and fan in the baggage of a passenger, identified as Abdu Rauf Nanath, belonging to Arimbra and 2.324 kilograms of gold was recovered inside a rice cooker and an air fryer from the luggage of another passenger, identified as Ismail Kannancherikandi, a native of Kappad, the officials said.



The preliminary investigation suggests that the recovered gold belonged to people from outside Kerala.

Customs has initiated a detailed follow-up investigation into the cases and more details into the matter are underway.

Earlier this week in Coimbatore, one passenger was arrested and as many as six were intercepted for allegedly smuggling 3.54 kg of gold estimated to be approximately Rs 2.05 crore by concealing it in his rectum on Sunday. (ANI)

