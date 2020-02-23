Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Customs officials seized over 5 kg of ephedrine concealed inside 43 invitation cards at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Sunday.
The officials had to cut the invitation cards with scissors to recover the drugs.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Customs seize over 5 kg ephedrine hidden in wedding cards at Bengaluru airport
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:22 IST
