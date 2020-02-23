Ephedrine drugs hidden inside invitation cards (Photo/ANI)
Customs seize over 5 kg ephedrine hidden in wedding cards at Bengaluru airport

ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:22 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Customs officials seized over 5 kg of ephedrine concealed inside 43 invitation cards at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Sunday.
The officials had to cut the invitation cards with scissors to recover the drugs.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

