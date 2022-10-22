Customs seize pure gold worth over Rs 1.59 crore at Mangaluru airport from five passengers

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Customs Officers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized more than 3,000 grams of pure gold from the possession of five men in the last 13 days, it informed.

The Customs officers seized 3124.540 grams of 24-carat pure gold worth Rs 1,59,66,883 from October 8 to October 21 via different modus operandi of concealments, including the ones in the form of paste or powder mixed with solid gum inside the outfit of these people, customs officials said in a statement.

"The Customs Officers at MIA seized 3124.540 grams of 24 carat pure gold valued at Rs. 1,59,66,883/- during 08.10.2022 to 21.10.2022 from five male passengers arriving from Dubai. The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the paste/powder form mixed with solid gum inside Jeans trousers/underwears worn by the pax, in Rectum and through towels dipped. into some solution containing gold," it said.



The Customs officials on Thursday informed that they have apprehended a man identified as Fahad, 26, a native of Thrissur for smuggling gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well from the Kochi airport. The accused had arrived at kochi airport from Dubai on October 10.

Previously, they had seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport by acting on an input of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on October 12 intercepted a passenger identified as Abdul Jaleel, a native of Koduvally, Kozhikode and recovered 1066.75 grams of gold concealed in his rectum. (ANI)

