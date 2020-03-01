Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport have seized a total of 1.98 kg gold in six cases on February 29 and March 1.
The gold worth Rs 85.62 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962, said the Customs officials.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Customs seizes 1.98 kg gold at Chennai airport in two days
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 16:57 IST
