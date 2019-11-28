Customs seizes 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 87.5 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Customs Department on Wednesday said that it has seized 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 87.5 lakh at Chennai airport in seven different cases.



"Around 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 87.5 lakh seized by customs at the Chennai airport in 7 different cases yesterday," Commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport said.



If an arrest has been made in the case is yet to be revealed by the department.



Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

