Customs seizes gold, foreign currency worth crores in 3 seperate cases at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Customs department has seized gold and foreign currency worth crores from different passengers at the Mumbai airport, the officials said on Friday.

According to the Customs officials, the department seized 2.8-kilogram gold worth Rs 1.44 crore from the possession of three passengers coming from Sharjah, Bahrain and Dubai.

Meanwhile, the officials also nabbed two other persons carrying AED 90,000 (Arab Emirates Dirham-Arab currency) and USD 90,000 from the possession of two other men departing to Muscat and Dubai respectively.

"On 8-9 Feb 2023, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized around 2.8 Kg gold valued at Rs.1.44 Crore across 3 different cases and 90,000 AED & 90,000 USD, totally valued at Rs.92.43 Lakh in 2 different cases," an official statement read.



The officials had seized Dirham concealed in a special cavity inside a cardboard box and from an empty hair cream box, while the US Dollars were recovered by the Customs department from a false cavity of the backpack of the passenger.

The police have taken all three accused into initial custody and taken up the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

