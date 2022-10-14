Customs seizes gold worth 43 lakhs at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport.
Acting on Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) input, Customs officers intercepted a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight 3L 125.
During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum.
According to the Customs officials, the value of the seized gold is 43.40 Lakhs.
Further investigations are going on. (ANI)